Remanded UPDF officer says compelled to spread harmful propaganda after non-payment of salary 

One of the two UPDF soldiers who are currently on remand alongside National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter, Anthony Agaba alias Bobi Young, for allegedly spreading harmful propaganda told court that his offence was as a result of frustration after the Force failed to pay his salary.

Appearing before the Makindye-based General Court Martial, L/CPL Apollo Bigirwa, 41, who’s attached to the 2nd Division Infantry Guard Battalion in Mbarara District said Wednesday that out of frustration, he was compelled to record an audio that was allegedly later shared on social media platforms by his colleague, Pte Stuart Nuwahereza, 33, attached to the 3rd Division Battalion in Karamoja.

The contents of the recording which prosecution says contain harmful propaganda are yet to be disclosed in court.

“Mr Chairman, the suspect has been remorseful and he says he is very sorry for whatever he said. He told me he was on a mission where they ought to have paid his salary way back, but on several occasions while spending the little he has on transport to the bank to check, he found nothing which frustrated him, thus recording the said audio,” L/CPL Bigirwa’s lawyer, Capt Simon Nsubuga Busagwa told court.

Capt Busagwa further told court that Bigirwa who has spent three weeks in custody has a life-threatening sickness which needs proper diet.

According to him, L/CPL Bigirwa’s 21-year service in the Force should not be put to waste but should instead be handed a non-custodial sentence.

Court also heard that Pte Nuwahereza who has been in service for nine years is asthmatic, a father of one with six other dependents whom.

The two UPDF soldiers previously admitted before the court chaired by Brig Gen Robert Freeman Mugabe to having committed the offence.

In his submission, Bobi Young told court that during his arrest, he was told that they needed him for only two days to answer some questions.

However, he has been in detention for more than three weeks yet his wife is carrying an eight-month old pregnancy.