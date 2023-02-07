Researchers decry poor brain growth in babies

About 60 percent of babies born to women with obstructed labour in various districts in the eastern region develop poor brain growth, new research has revealed.

The research, which was conducted by scientists of Busitema University between April 2018 and October 2022, also found that 27 percent of the children had elevated cases of blood pressure due to reduced functionality of the kidney.

The researchers studied 174 babies born to women experiencing obstructed labour and followed them from birth until they were two to four years to study their neurodevelopment, renal function and blood pressure.

The research was carried out with support from the Fogarty International Center of the National Institute of Health and the Busitema University research and innovation fund.

During the presentation of the report at Mbale Clinical Research Institute at the weekend, Dr David Mukunya, a medical officer and an epidemiologist, who was the lead researcher at the university, said: “Our study shows that about 68 percent of these babies experience poor brain development. This is associated with neurological dysfunction and long-term effects including developmental, visual and hearing impairments, cerebral palsy and seizure disorders.”

Dr Mukunya said there is need to investigate the risk factors of elevated blood pressure and impaired renal functionality of the children in the affected category.

“We also need to continue to advocate for quality antenatal and perinatal care to prevent perinatal asphyxia,” he said.

The research also recommended the promotion of exclusive breastfeeding and feeding children on a variety of foods.

Dr Julian Abeso, the acting head of the paediatrics department at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, said the percentage of obstructed labour at the hospital is about 25 percent.

“It is has many causes but some of them include cases where the baby is large and the mother’s pelvis is narrow. In other situations, the baby, uterus or the placenta might be having some abnormalities,” she said.

Dr Abeso said on average, out of the 80 children received at the clinic, three to five have issues to do with neurodevelopmental disorders which are severe and require special medical attention.

Ms Aidah Nandudu, a resident and an opinion leader, said there is also a need for the government to provide high-blood pressure machines for children at lower health units.

Dr Joan Onen, a paediatrician at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, said the research findings are an eye opener in the medical field and that it will go a long way to improve service delivery.

Dr Milton Musaba, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, said more research needs to be carried out in order to understand how the management of the affected infants could be improved in the perinatal period.

“There is also a need for promotion of exclusive breastfeeding and access to adequate meals to reduce the risk of poor brain growth,” Dr Musaba said.

The scientists at the university are also partnering with scientists from Aachen University in Germany to carry out more research designed to use technology to treat common diseases.