Residents construct police post to deter land grabbers

Residents in Nyarubaare parish, Ntungamo sub-county in Ntungamo District have embarked on a project to construct a community police post at Kyangara trading centre to secure community land from grabbers.

Through a community service work locally known as 'bulungi bwa nsi' the residents headed by the parish chairperson, Mr Silagi Murangira mobilize money and use their energy to construct a police house near the playground their neighbours are trying to claim.

“We have mobilized resources and those who have no money have offered their labour. We need this place to be fully protected. We have people who have been threatening to take this land, we believe with a police post here, no one will touch it,” Mr Murangira said.

On Wednesday, the residents from the eight villages of Nyarubaare gathered at the contested land destroying gardens they thought had been planted within the land boundary and opening the new boundary for the land.

The contested piece of land is occupied by a community playground established in 1948, and a family in its neighbourhood started claiming it in 2019.

Mr John Ndyagaba Ssalongo, a resident noted that they had to start constructing a police post so that they would be able to protect it from any grabbers.

“We have been running to different offices seeking support that our playground land is not taken. We have fought and been injured, some of us have been arrested and released, and there are so many bruises in our hearts, that we are now helping the police to help us. We believe with the police here, it will be impossible for the grabbers to take this land,” Mr Ndyagaba said.

Mr Elijah Tumwine, Buhandagazi village chairperson said attempted grabbing of the land has been a blessing in disguise as the residents have since 1975 been paying rent for a police post at Kyangara.

“We shall now have a permanent police house. Since 1975, we have been renting for police as traders in this town, and we hope this shall end the renting but also stop the grabbers. We can’t imagine losing land where even President Museveni played football from as a young boy to people claiming it to be theirs,” he said.

Mr Kamuhanda Geofrey, a resident asked for more support to finish the construction of a five-room house currently on wall plate.

The Ntungamo sub-county district councilor Mr Naboth Mpereirwe said the residents’ effort showed love for their property.