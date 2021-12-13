Residents decry poor state of Rukungiri- Kanungu Road

Part of Rukungiri Kanungu Road at Kinyasano stage. Residents of Rukungiri and Kanungu districts have decried the poor state of the road, which has continued to deteriorate due to heavy rains. PHOTO | RONALD KABANZA

By  Ronald Kabanza

What you need to know:

  • Mr Umaru Mugisha, a boda boda rider in Kanungu, says they are disappointed with their leaders who promised to work on the road during campaign period but to date have not fulfiled their pledges.

Residents of Rukungiri and Kanungu districts have decried the poor state of Rukungiri-Kanungu Road which has continued to deteriorate due to heavy rains.

