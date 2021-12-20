Residents prepare for adverse weather events

Youth construct a flood-control structure in Geregere Sub-county, Agago District, in October. Photo/ Bill Oketch

By  Bill Oketch

Several households in Agago District have embarked on constructing flood-control structures to mitigate the effects of climate change.
In groups consisting between six and 10 members, residents have excavated water retention ponds with a capacity of 5,000 cubic litres, which store water when it rains. When the dry spell comes, the harvested water is then used for irrigation.
So far, 10 structures have been constructed in Geregere Sub-county.
Following the rising water levels on Lake Kyoga and other rivers in Agago, rural communities have been losing houses, livestock and food crops to floods from the rivers. 

