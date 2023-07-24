Residents stranded as army closes landing site over illegal fishing

Residents on the Banga landing site in Buvuma District are facing starvation after the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) under the Uganda Peoples Defense Force closed their village over illegal fishing.

The closure, which took effect on July 19, has left residents in the area stranded without food and other essential commodities to use in their daily lives.

At least 200 people are residing on the landing site.

“Ever since the landing site was closed, cargo boats which were bringing food and other essential items like drugs from Masese in Jinja City were banned from making stopovers here,” Mr Paul Wabeire, the chairperson of Banga landing site, said in an interview on Monday

“It seems the soldiers enforcing fishing standards have lost direction on how to conduct their operations. Instead of only arresting the culprits they have paralyzed everything here and it is like we are all criminals,” he added.

Mr Wabeire said the soldiers came and searched for illegal gear but did not find any.

“But they tasked me as the chairman to convince residents to handover the illegal nets, I did the task and I got only illegal net which I handed over to them, but they returned saying there are still more than seven illegal nets and they should be handed over, lest they permanently close the landing site,” he said.

Ms Jessica Nakaziba, a resident at the landing site, said the movement restrictions imposed by the soldiers have affected many expectant mothers to seek antenatal services from Lingira Health Centre.

She said before the soldiers camped in the area, it was costing them Shs2000 by boat to sail from Banga to Lingira Health Centre in Buwooya Sub County for medical services, but currently they spend Shs20,000 to go to Kitamiro Health Centre IV.

Buvuma District Chairperson Mr Adrian Wasswa Ddungu, said he is not aware of movement restrictions imposed at the Banga landing site by the soldiers.

“I am not aware, I appeal to those people to come to my office and see how we can resolve it,” he said.

Buvuma Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Patrick Mubiru when contacted said he was not briefed about the matter.

“If it is true, it is unfortunate. their concentration could have been on those engaging in illegal fishing not restricting the movement of our residents,” he said.

FPU spokesperson Mr Deo Ssentiba denied reports that they had restricted the movement of residents on the landing site.