Resign,  Mufti Mubajje tells defiant khadis 

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Ramathan Shaban Mubajje, has asked the district Khadis who are opposed to Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) development projects to resign.

“Those who are occupying our seats [ as district Khadis] and are not willing to work with the UMSC should vacate before we sack them. We shall not entertain people who are not implementing UMSC development projects,” Mufti Mubajje said.

He made the remarks while presiding over the fundraising ceremony for the construction of the UMSC eastern region offices at the weekend. The project is expected to cost Shs971 million and will be located in Naboa Town Council in Budaka District.

Mwonzi Construction and Engineering Services Co Ltd will undertake the project that is expected to be completed within one year.

Mufti Mubajje said each district khadi in the eastern region was expected to collect and remit Shs123 million for the construction of the offices but some only collected and remitted Shs13 million. “This implies that some district khadis never took trouble to collect that money from the respective mosques as agreed,” he said.