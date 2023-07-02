Mufti Mubaje urges Muslim clerics to promote peace

Ugandan Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubaje has asked the Muslim clerics to promote peace and unity saying they should refrain from acts of violence and killing one another, reminding them that Allah is always watching.

"The leaders should not engage in conflicts that lead to the loss of lives. Instead, they should focus on fulfilling their duties and responsibilities," Mufti Mubaje.

QUOTE: "You are answerable to the people. You should be ambassadors of unity and peace. Utilize the available resources in your districts to uplift the status of Muslims in your communities," Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje tells Western Uganda leaders under the Uganda… pic.twitter.com/fyrYpOZBU5 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 1, 2023

Speaking during the orientation, Sheikh Mubaje emphasized that Islam is a religion of peace as he strongly condemned all forms of terrorism. Besides, he urged clerics to work towards transforming the lives of their communities and alleviating poverty.

The national chairman of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), Prof Dr Muhammad Lubega Kisambira, said in order to improve the livelihood of devotees across the country, clerics need to effectively use the vast Muslim-owned land for productive endeavors.

Prof Kisambira expressed concern over “the lack of productive activities being carried out on these lands, leading to a limited number of individuals benefiting from them.”

He said other faiths use their land in profitable ventures like coffee farming and stressed the urgency of initiating similar projects on Muslim-owned lands.

"We must begin to harness the potential of our Muslim land for productive activities. While other faiths are benefiting from their lands, we have yet to tap into the potential of our mosques' properties," Prof Kisambira observed.

"By putting these lands to good use, we can generate income to support our Muslim community and its projects," he added.

Ugandan Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramahhan Mubaje poses for a photo with Muslim clerics in Fort Portal City on July 1, 2023. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Prof Kisambira also cautioned clerics against internal conflicts within the Muslim community saying there is a need for collaboration among the clerics to achieve common goals.

"Unity is paramount in our pursuit of progress. Avoid conflicts and nurture a spirit of cooperation. That way, we can accomplish great things. If you have ideas, share them, don’t criticize us, let us work together during our five-year term to make significant improvements," Prof Kisambira reiterated.