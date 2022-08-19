Resignations rock Makerere

A total of 17 teaching and non-teaching staff have resigned from Makerere University, Daily Monitor has learnt.

A list of teaching staff, majority at doctorate level, who have tendered in their resignation, was released a few days after the reappointment of the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, for a second term.

Prof Nawangwe is now faced with a daunting task of retaining top talent during his five-year tenure.

According to a notice from the university’s appointments board, addressed to the directorate of Human resource on August 17, seven of the 17 staff who have resigned are PhD holders.

PhD is the highest education level attained at the university.

Two of those who have resigned are assistant lecturers while eight are non-teaching staff.

The teaching staff took their disappointment to social media, raising concern over the resignation of their colleagues and asking the university appointment board and management to act with urgency to ensure that the same does not happen again.

The staff called for favourable internal policies that motivate lecturers.

“Mass resignations aren’t things to take lightly in serious organisations. Seeing highly-trained staff quit units like dentistry and radiology, for whatever reason, is painful! When will Makerere find replacements for them? Well, they’ve gone,” one of the senior staff said.

In an interview Makerere University Academics Staff Association (Muasa) chairperson, Mr Robert Kakuru, said he was not privy to why the 17 resigned, but asked the university to work on internal challenges that might be pushing staff away.

“People exit organisations for various reasons, the main one being that where they are going is better than where they are coming from. There are many internal dynamics at Makerere University that undermine career growth, and morale of many staff. In such a situation, resignation is an option of last resort, ”Mr Kakuru said.

Response

However, Prof Nawangwe said some of the above mentioned staff resigned years ago and have since been replaced.

“Resignation is normal. Some of those on the list resigned as far back as two years ago and were already replaced. It just took the appointments Board a long time to formally accept their resignations, ”Prof Nawangwe said.

University professors earn Shs15m per month. They are closely followed by senior lecturers who earn about Shs7.5m.

A number of lecturers at Makerere University have on several occasions attacked the university for failure to promote them to the level of associate professor or professor level upon fulfilling the requirements.

Those who resigned