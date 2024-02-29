Revealed: How Ruto-Raila Uganda surprise meeting was planned

President Museveni (centre) with Kenya President William Ruto (left) and Kenya Opposition stalwart Raila Odinga at Mr Museveni’s farm in Kisozi, Gomba District, on February 26, 2024. PHOTOS/COURTESY/MUSEVENI X handle

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Odinga, who was in Namibia for the burial of former President Hage Geingob, reportedly flew his delegation straight to Uganda on Monday while President Ruto flew from Nairobi to the neighbouring country