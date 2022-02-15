Rising deaths in Oyam former IDP camp spark evil spirit attack fears

People attend a burial at Ojwii A Village in Oyam District on December 28, 2021. PHOTO | BILL OKETCH

By  Bill Oketch

What you need to know:

  • A January 2018 study on beer consumer behaviour by non-profit organisation, Global Health Network Uganda, found that many Oyam residents cannot do without sex or alcohol.

Ojwii Trading Centre in the northern Oyam District teems with life.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.