Rising TB, leprosy cases worry experts

As Uganda joins the rest of the globe to commemorate the annual World Tuberculosis (TB) and Leprosy Day, celebrated every March 24, health experts have warned that TB may continue to claim thousands of lives, if preventive measures are not followed.

This year’s national celebrations will be held in Butaleja District today.

Records at the Ministry of Health indicate that TB claims 30 lives on a daily basis.

The Director General Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, said new TB cases have increased from about 86,000 people in 2017 to more than 90,000 in 2022, yet the disease can easily be prevented.

Dr Mwebesa said preventive measures include immunising children at birth against TB, testing and seeking treatment as soon as a patient presents signs and symptoms, avoiding overcrowded places, proper ventilation and wearing masks.

“TB is still a big problem. Uganda is one of the top 30 countries in the world with a high number of TB cases. We register over 90,000 cases every year and not all cases come out to seek treatment. There are those we do not find and give treatment despite availability of free TB treatment in the country,” he said.

He noted that of the 90,000 cases registered every year, at least 20,000 patients will secretly live with the disease.

Of the 90,000 new cases, about 15,000 are children.

Dr Mwebesa said a TB patient in a given community can infect 15 other people every year.

He noted that adhering to a six-month TB treatment plan also reduces cases of drug resistance among patients and minimises the risk of transmission.

Dr Mwebesa also revealed that the ministry, with support from the Global Fund, was in the process of procuring 21 modern digital X-ray machines to ease TB screening in general hospitals across the county.

Dr Stavia Turyahebwa, the Assistant Commissioner Health Services, said there was also a gradual increase in the number of Leprosy cases reported every year from 121 in 2017 to 581 in 2022.