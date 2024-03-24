Rotarians ask government to fulfill pledge on free sanitary pads

The Rotarians of Kampala Sunshine have asked the government to fulfill its pledge and provide free sanitary pads to every girl in school. Ms Jill Kyatuheire, the vice president of the club, said that many young adolescent girls are absent from school during their menstrual period because they can't afford sanitary pads while others drop out. "If the government is committed to see that girls' education improves, it should provide free sanitary pads in schools. This should be treated as essential because it is among the factors that will determine the level of completion of school for the girls or rate of drop out," Ms Kyatuheire said. She was speaking during the launch of the ending menstrual poverty programme at Naguru Katali Primary School on Saturday. Ms Kyatuheire said that the programme aims at improving menstrual hygiene among the girls by equipping them with skills on making reusable sanitary pads for themselves. In partnership with Malaika sanitary pads, the 10-year project targets over 800 vulnerable girls in schools in Naguru, a Kampala suburb.

Ms Kyatuheire revealed that their plan is to scale down even to the vulnerable girls and women in the community if their resource envelope allows.



In 2015 while campaigning in the Lango sub-region, President Museveni promised to provide free sanitary pads to school-going girls.



However, nine years down the road, the pledge has is yet to be fulfilled.



Ms Matilda Tino, the Director of Studies at Naguru Katali Primary School, said that the project would create a positive impact on the education and life of girls.



Ms Tino admitted that girls have been missing school when they are in their menstrual period because they can't afford to buy sanitary pads as most of them come from poor families. She hopes that the initiative will reduce cases of absenteeism.



"When they receive pads they (girls) will be coming to school knowing they are already protected. And since Rotary Kampala Sunshine in partnership with Malaika sanitary pads, are going to skill the girls in making the reusable pads, we shall have very many and our girls will continue with their education," Ms Tino said.



Mr Robert Ssemakula, the Rotary Assistant District governor D9213, encouraged the girls to abstain from sex to avoid unwanted pregnancies.



He also advised them to focus on their studies and work hard to achieve their future goals.



According to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization report (UNESCO, 2014), it is estimated that one in 10 girls in Sub-Saharan Africa loses about four to five days of school per month, and about 10- 20 percent of their school calendar time.