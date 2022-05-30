Slum dwellers cry to Museveni over sanitary pads pledge

The leadership of slum areas in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb, has tasked President Museveni to fulfil his pledge of providing free sanitary pads to school going children.

The chairperson for Kamyokya Church Areas zone, Mr James Kakooza, said free pads would save needy girls from menstrual hygiene-related infections and missing out on school.

ALSO READ: Why the menstrual cramps

While on his 2015 campaign trail, Mr Museveni pledged to provide free sanitary pads to all primary girls if he was voted back into power.

“I would say the about 80 percent of women and girls in my area of jurisdiction cannot afford pads. They rely on unhygienic rags and old newspapers that can even endanger their health. We appeal to the President to honour his pledge so that girls can be bailed out of the current situation,” Mr Kakooza said.

Speaking at the Menstrual Health Day Celebrations organised by Uganda Cares in Church Area Kamyokya on Saturday under the theme, ‘End Stigma,’ Mr Kakooza said most parents in slum areas cannot afford sanitary pads and urgently need support from government and well-wishers.

“Kamwokya is a place where you cannot afford to rent a one-roomed house at Shs30,000. Our people are impoverished. If someone sleeps in a Shs30,000 house and has never cleared the landlord for the last three months, how do you expect such a person to afford a pad that costs Shs3,500?” He wondered.

“I call upon the President and government to rescue our people. I recognise the contributions of non-governmental organisations but they can’t be everywhere,” he added.

ALSO READ: Commemorating World Menstrual Hygiene Day through fashion

Mawanda Zone secretary for women Patricia Namulindwa echoed Mr Kakooza’s request.

“Some of their parents are drunkards. They don’t care about their children who are sometimes sexually exploited by people who volunteer to meet their basic needs like pads.” Ms Namulindwa said.

The country programme director for health care foundation at Uganda Cares, Mr Henry Magala, said menstrual hygiene is a health need that must be fulfilled.

Mr Magara also noted that male involvement is key in promoting menstrual hygiene.

“The issue of access, availability and affordability should be touched and men as bread winners and providers should also play their role,” he said.

ALSO READ: The truth about menstruation