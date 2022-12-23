Row as Archbishop rejects new SMACK head teacher

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere has written to the Minister of Education and First Lady Janet Museveni rejecting the appointment of Mr Augustine Mugabo, a Brother, as the new head teacher of St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK).

He has advised that he should stay at St Henry’s Kitovu where his leadership is needed. The Archbishop instead proposed that the deputy head teacher at SMACK, Mr Simon Mpanga, another Brother, should be elevated to the position of head teacher.

This follows an appointment of Mr Mugabo by the Ministry of Education and Sports as head teacher on December 12.

“In the interest of the service, it has been decided to deploy you to Kisubi, Wakiso District with immediate effect,” Mr Mugabo’s appointment reads in part. The Wakiso District Chief Administrative Officer and the SMACK Board of Governors received copies of the letter signed by Mr Ronald Ssekabembe Kiberu on behalf of the Education ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

Archbishop Ssemogerere contested the move saying as a Church, they had a parallel process to vet a new replacement for the outgoing head, Mr Deodat Aliganyira.

Records show that top church leaders had in a March 22, meeting proposed names and forwarded them to the Archdiocese of Kampala Education Office as replacements for Mr Aliganyira.

He said the ministry’s move was a surprise that was made without notifying his office and that it flouted the due process which was ongoing.

The Archbishop said Mr Mugabo’s services are still needed there at a time when the school is just beginning a new journey of another century, having celebrated the first century this year.

“We, therefore, recommend that Bro Mpanga, who is the substantial deputy head teacher and has served Smack in that position for six years be appointed new head,” Archbishop Ssemogerere wrote.

In a December 15 letter, Mr Aliganyira had invited the Board of Governors to witness the handover of the old to the new head teacher. The event had been planned on December 20.

The Wakiso District Education Officer, Mr Fredrick Kiyingi, yesterday said: “There was no handover because the Catholic Church is the founding body and it wasn’t consulted on the new appointment. I think consultations are now ongoing.”

He, however, added that given that Mr Aliganyira has retired, he will have to hand over to his deputy but that they have not yet been given a new date.

Mr Aliganyira was posted to SMACK in May 2015 from St Edward Bukuumi Secondary School. He also taught at SMACK in the 1990s before he was transferred.

