Rukiga residents mourn business magnate Aponye

Tributes and condolence messages poured in early Friday morning as friends, business associates, relatives and politicians struggled to come to terms with the sudden death of business magnate Apollo Nyegamehe.

In his home district of Rukiga in southwestern Uganda, community leaders and locals on Friday described the death in a horrific car crash as an untimely and very big loss.

Mr Nyegamehe, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene of a road traffic accident at about 9.30pm on Thursday night in Ntungamo District. His motor vehicle, a top-of-the-range Toyota Landcruiser V8, is reported to have rammed into a stationary truck just outside Itojo.

The district chairperson, Mr Robert Mbabazi Kawerere, said Nyegamahe’s passing has dealt a big blow to the ruling National Resistance Movement, of which he was branch chairman in Rukiga.

“Rukiga was for many years known for being a stronghold of the FDC party but after Mr Apollo Nyegamehe was elected as the NRM party chairman in 2017, he used his mobilisation skills and wooed the majority into the NRM party,” Mr Kakwerere said.

“We shall always remember him for his generosity, humble and God-loving approach to life”.

Nyegamehe was the proprietor of a string of businesses in Rukiga, including Apo Hotel, Total petrol station, Rukiga business centre. He had also put up a magnificent residential home in Kitaburaza Cell, Nyakabungo Ward of Muhanga Town Council.

These and other flourishing enterprises across Kampala in real estate, hotels, manufacturing and transport placed him among some of Uganda’s wealthiest business people.

The Rukiga District council speaker, Mr Oscar Akampurira, and Muhanga town council mayor, Mr James Twijukye, mourned him as a pillar of development and an important tax payer who employed many people.

“It is so painful that his death was so abrupt. This road accident denied us the chance of the continued able leadership of Mr Apollo Nyegamehe. He has always been a mentor to young politicians and a strong business consultant to people who wanted to venture into business,” Mr Akampurira said.

A manager of Mr Nyegamehe’s interests in Muhanga yesterday said his boss died on the way to attend the burial of a close friend’s son in Kyogo Kamwezi Sub-county, Rukiga.

“Shortly after the accident, the body of my boss was taken to his Kampala home so that friends and business partners can pay their tributes. The driver of the car only identified as Moses and another occupant, Joshua Karamuzi sustained serious injuries. They were taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for treatment,” Mr Darius Agaba said.

Another occupant of the car, Mr Alex Byaruhanga escaped without any injuries and was able to escort the body to Kampala.

Mr Gule Byabagambi, 68, a brother in-law, described the late Nyegamehe as a very lucky man who rose from absolute poverty to becoming a billionaire.

“I remember when I was about 20 years old when I met Apollo Nyegamehe who had dropped out of Primary Six at Kakatunda Primary School. We became friends and we started providing casual labour for rich people in Muhanga Town. Shortly after, we started vending local brews tonto and crude waragi,” Mr Byabagambi said.

He added: “We later started our own local bars in Muhanga town. One rich man called Yokana Orikiriza employed Apollo as his manager in charge of shopping for items from Kampala. It was through this kind of job that he gained business skills that helped him to become a billionaire”.

Mr Byabagambi also revealed that it was because of this relationship built on trust that Nyegamehe eventually married his sister, Vangilista Nyegamehe, with whom they have seven children; four boys and two girls.

The parish priest at St Luke Muhanga Catholic Church, Fr Prosper Rugambwa, eulogised the deceased entrepreneur as a generous Christian, who greatly contributed to the development of the parish.

“The late Nyegamehe contributed 90 percent of the Shs2.1 billion towards building the new church. We are saddened as Christians for the loss of Nyegamehe. He has been a great pillar and staunch Christian who contributed much; supported the holy family and donated chairs, cupboards to the Church,” he said.

