Rukungiri headmaster, 58, arrested over defiling two pupils

A 58-year-old head teacher at Karukaata primary school in Rukungiri District who allegedly defiled two pupils and indecently assaulted another has been arrested and charged with aggravated defilement.



The police spokesman for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate said the victims, aged 15, 14 and 12 years are pupils at the suspect’s school.



“It’s alleged that between August 2023 and March 2024, the suspect, James Babyebuza, had unlawful carnal knowledge of the victims while at the school. The victims decided to open up to their school senior woman teacher who later informed the district inspector of schools who reported the matter at Rukungiri Central Police Station before the suspect was arrested,” Mr Maate said.



Mr Maate described the incident as unfortunate, given that teachers are supposed to protect pupils under their cares.

Police said they would charge him with aggravated defilement.