Rukungiri mourns former minister Mbaguta

Residents of Rukungiri District are mourning the death of the former Minister of Public Service, Prisca Sezi Mbaguta.

Mbaguta, 77, breathed her last on Tuesday at her home in Nakasero, Kampala, according to her son, Brain Mbaguta.

“We had supper together after she left us in the sitting room watching TV and went to her bed. It is where she died from,” Mr Mbaguta said.

The former Rukungiri District Woman Member of Parliament (MP), Ms Winfred Matsiko, described the late Mbaguta as a great leader, who contributed towards the development of the district during her time as MP.

“We have lost a great leader. She rendered a great service to our district,” she said. The Security Minister, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, said the late Mbaguta made fundamental contributions to the development of the district.

“I condole and sympathise with her family. May the Almighty comfort the family in this trying moment they are going through,” he said.

He added: “During her time as a minister, she helped many to get employed in government. At the district level, she supported a lot of projects such as schools, churches and roads, among others.”

Mr Muhwezi said the late also ably represented the district and her people in Parliament.

Development

The former Rukungiri District chairperson, Mr Karokora Katono, described her as a humble person who was supportive of the development of the district.

“She was really a good leader and she loved her people. She was ever present to hear our needs and concerns that she always presented in Parliament,” she said.

Mr Justone Byamukama, the Bugangari Sub-county chairperson, where the late hailed from, said: “I remember one time we were fundraising for the expansion of Bugangari Secondary School.

“After contacting her, she contributed Shs5 million. It was my first time seeing a person contributing such a large sum of money.”

About Mbaguta

Prisca Sezi Bessy Mbaguta was born on February 19, 1946 in Rukungiri District. She obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Public Administration from Makerere University and also acquired a master’s degree in the same course at the same institution in 1997.

President Museveni appointed her State minister for Public Service in June 2006, a portfolio she held for 10 years.

Between 1980 and 1983, she served as the principal personnel officer in the Public Service Commission and as the chief personnel officer in the Ministry of Public Service until 1990.

She then served briefly as the deputy secretary to the Public Service Review Commission and was later that year appointed commissioner of personnel management until 1996.