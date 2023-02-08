S4 results out tomorrow

The Minister of Education, Ms Janet Kataha Museveni, is expected to release the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results tomorrow.

This is the second batch of the national examinations to be released by the minister and the Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) after releasing the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results two weeks ago.

The State Minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, yesterday confirmed that UCE exams will be released tomorrow.

According to sources at Uneb, the examinations body is slated to brief the Education minister today about how the Senior Four students who sat for the 2022 UCE exams performed before they are released.

A total of 349,455 candidates, out of which 175,923 (50.3 percent) are males, and 173,522 (49.7 percent) females sat for the 2022 examinations.

Out of the total number of candidates who sat for the examinations, a total of 114,200 (32.7 percent) were funded under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) programme, while 235,245 (77.3 percent) candidates were non-USE.

At least 51 candidates wrote their final O-Level examinations from Luzira prison, while 519 of the candidates were Special Needs Education candidates.

Just like at PLE, Uneb registered an increase in the number of candidates who registered for the 2022 final exams. The board in 2020 registered a total of 333,396 candidates.

Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education, which is the last examination, is expected to be released in two weeks’ time after the UCE, according to sources.