Sacked minister Kitutu vows to step up NRM mobilisation

Fired Karamoja affairs minister Dr Mary Goretti Kitutu has vowed to step up her efforts in mobilizing for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) despite her sacking by President Museveni.

“I’m still NRM and I’m going to step up my grass root mobilisation for my party now that I have time. I thank President Museveni for giving me a chance to serve in various ministerial positions,” Dr Kitutu said.

She was addressing hundreds of locals during belated celebrations to mark the annual March 8 Women’s Day in Butiru Butiru Town Council in Manafwa District during the weekend.

In last week's reshuffle, Museveni dropped the embattled Manafwa District MP, replacing her with Peter Lokeris.

The president also sacked her deputy Agnes Nandutu, replacing her with Sironko District lawmaker Florence Nambozo.

Born in the then Manafwa District on September 17, 1962, Dr Kitutu previously served as state minister for environment as well as minister of energy and mineral development.

In 2023, Kitutu and Nandutu were charged with corruption and conspiracy to defraud the government over mismanagement of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable in Uganda’s Karamoja Sub-region.

Steven Masiga, a researcher and spokesperson of Inzu Ya Masaba, said in order for President Museveni to reclaim the hearts of Bamasaaba people, he should sit with their leaders and hear their grievances.

“He escaped from Amin’s soldiers because our people never revealed his identity. He would have been killed but it's disturbing that he has continued to ignore listening to us,” he said commenting on Kitutu’s sacking.

History suggests that on January 22, 1973, Museveni narrowly survived death after former President Iddi Amin forces surrounded a house where he and his colleagues were on plot 49, Malukhu Estate in Mbale City.

To escape, Museveni used a road, which has since been named Kaguta- after him.