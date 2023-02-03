School asks parents to contribute towards Shs83m court costs

Officials at Biizi Primary school in Masindi District have asked parents to contribute money to help them appeal against the court’s decision ordering the school to pay Shs83 million to Mr Godfrey Bitatule as costs arising from a land case.

In Feb 2019, the school administration dragged Mr Bitatule to Masindi's Chief Magistrate Court accusing him of encroaching on the school's playground.

However, in October 2022 the court ruled that Mr Bitatule was not encroaching on the school playground but rather owns the land where it (playground) is situated.

Mr Steven Kavuma, the Biizi Primary School PTA chairperson said that the school acquired the playground land in 1960 from the late Godfrey Isoke but the court failed to consider it in its ruling.

"So we are collecting the money to appeal the chief magistrate's decision in the High Court at Masindi and we call upon all parents and well-wishers to support us,” Mr Kavuma said.

Mr Kavuma adds that the decision to appeal was reached in the PTA meeting, to get justice and avoid paying Shs83 million in court costs.

The Masindi Municipality Education Officer, Mr Sam Peter Ayebare, said his office would have to intervene on how the money will be collected.

“The school risks closure because we cannot allow them to operate without a playground. Our office is going to intervene in the matter," he said.