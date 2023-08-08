School director lynched over theft in Buyende

An angry mob lynched two people including a school director suspected to be part of a gang that has been terrorizing people in the area, police said on Tuesday.

The lynching happened in two separate villages of Busumba and Busikwe respectively but within Buyende District’s Gumpi Sub County.

The deceased were accused of robbing a community member.

Busoga North Regional Police Spokesperson Micheal Kasadha has since identified the deceased as 55-year-old Central College Secondary School director Fredrick Ngobi and boda boda rider Julius Kirya.

While the school boss was a resident of Kasalina Zone, Munyegera Ward, Buwenge Town Council, the boda-boda rider was operating in Kamuli Municipality.

“It is alleged that today at around 1am at Busikwe Village, a one Matwaire Bamwegobye,71, was attacked by a group of suspected armed robbers. The victim made alarm and the suspected assailants fled to different directions, prompting the locals to pursue them. One was lynched at Busikwe village and another at Busumba village,” Kasadha said in a press statement.

According to him, a report was made by the Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO) at Kitukiro police post early Tuesday morning.

“A police team led by the Officer In-Charge of the Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) visited the scene and recovered exhibits of evidential value,” Kasadha added.

By press time on Tuesday, the bodies had been taken to Kamuli General Hospital mortuary for postmortem.