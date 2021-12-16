Prime

School reopening spoils Xmas, New Year fete plot

Education minister Janet Kataha Museveni (centre) arrives for the closure of a two-day education review workshop at Kololo Airstrip in Kampala yesterday. PHOTO / ISAAC KASAMANI

By  ESTHER OLUKA  &  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • With just three weeks remaining, and high-expenditure Christmas and New Year festivities in between, some school heads yesterday asked parents to lower impulsive spending and save for tuition. 

The government yesterday announced that all schools countrywide will reopen on January 10, 2022, sparking excitement for learners, anxiety for parents and dilemma for proprietors.

