Schools cautioned against bursaries from gay groups

Religious leaders from Kasese District have warned school head teachers and proprietors to reject bursaries given to learners by some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) whose source of funding is not clear.

The clergy, who made the remarks during a fundraising ceremony for Mutanywana Secondary School in Kasese District on Saturday, claim some of the money could be proceeds that promote homosexuality..

The Kasese District Kadhi, Sheikh Sadic Musa Baluku, said a section of the victims have been lured into the vice through bursaries offered by the NGOs.

“The NGOs that have been pinpointed for the homosexual acts have many tricks of trapping the young people, especially from disadvantaged families,” he said at the weekend.

“They now pretend to be giving bursaries and donations to schools with ill-mannered interests. Parents and school head teachers please be watchful of such people and the learners whose behaviours are changing timely,” Sheikh Baluku added.

He said in Kasese, all schools founded on Islamic faith have launched a campaign against homosexuality.

“We have got information in form of audios of some learners from different schools complaining of being forced to engage in inhuman acts, therefore, parents and teachers, let us all be watchful and be ambassadors of the campaign because we cannot seat and watch our children being spoilt by so-called donors,” he added.

South Rwenzori Diocese Bishop Nason Baluku, said the administrators of all Church-founded schools in the district have been asked to scrutinise the motives of the clubs in their schools.

“We want teachers to first know why such a club is formed in the school, some people may use the club as a chance to officially penetrate in schools. NGOs might pretend to be supporting the clubs, including peace clubs when they have their targets,” he said.

Rev Fr Cosmus Asaba Musungu, the parish priest for Kyarumba Catholic Parish, said whoever engages in homosexuality attracts curses to their families.

“God created a man and a woman for a purpose. In the same way, he created the body parts with intended functions, therefore, homosexuality and Lesbian conducts opposes what God created,” he said.

The State Minister for ICT (National Guidance), Mr Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga, said religious leaders need to be at the forefront of the homosexuality fight. However, some residents from Kasese District said the government needs to address the problem of poverty, claiming some people are lured into the act to make money.

Last month, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, tasked the Parliament’s Committee on Education to investigation allegations of homosexuality in schools.