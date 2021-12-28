Prime

Schools impose extra fees to implement SOPs

Students wear masks while reporting to school last year. PHOTO/FILE

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • Schools say the charges are unavoidable in the fight against Covid-19.

Several schools have introduced additional charges to facilitate the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in a bid to step up the fight against Covid-19.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.