Experts tell Museveni to delay full reopening

Pupils attend classes in Jinja City early this year. A two-week delay to reopen could affect plans to reopen schools which have been closed to learners for most of the past two years. PHOTO/FILE

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Members of the National Covid-19 Taskforce say they are concerned by a surge in cases driven by the new Omicron variant, which is believed to be more transmissible.

The National Covid-19 Taskforce has called for a two-week delay in the full reopening of the economy to assess the impact of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

