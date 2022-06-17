Schools shut as teachers’ strike enters day three

As Education minister Janet Museveni prepares to meet teachers today, learners in most schools in Greater Masaka and other parts of the country stayed at home yesterday as the ongoing teachers’ strike enters day three.

Many schools remained closed, while for a few that opened, there was only the head teacher and support staff on duty.

Mr Francis Ssematimba, the chairperson of Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu) in Masaka City, said he was happy that a good number of teachers had positively responded to the industrial action.

“I can assure you that no teacher who is on strike will go back to class without a clear agreement on how our salaries are going to be enhanced,” Mr Ssematimba said.

Ms Olivia Namaganda, the Unatu chairperson in Kalungu District, said although they have waited for a salary enhancement for long, they were surprised to see some of their colleagues teaching science subjects being considered.

“We are all teachers, why does government discriminate against us? ” she asked.

In Bukomansimbi District, several public schools were left at the mercy of private teachers paid by parents’ associations.

According to Mr Leonard Mugera, the Unatu chairperson in Bukomansimbi District, some schools with private teachers were also forced to send learners away before the normal closing hours because the available manpower could not fully attend to the learners.

The senior inspector of schools in Gomba District, Mr Charles Lwanga, said many schools, including Kanoni UMEA P/S, Kakubansiri P/S, Kanoni COU P/S, Kiwumuro P/S ,Lumanyo P/S remained closed .

“Even in secondary schools such as Kasaka SS, some science teachers who are supposed to be on duty were also not there ,” he said.

Ms Zulaika Nazziwa, the Lyantonde District inspector of schools, said at least 90 percent of the primary schools in the area remained closed .

“ Our prayer is that the issues that led to the strike are swiftly resolved so that normal lessons resume. Our children lost a lot of study time during the lockdown, and we don’t want the strike to prolong ,” she said.

At Kibanga PS in Kalangala, pupils in boarding section were revising, while others were washing clothes.

Mr David Tusubira, the head teacher, said the teachers are waiting for official communication from Unatu.

“We are keeping pupils in boarding section busy with past papers as we wait for the teachers if their meeting with government officials comes up,” Mr Tusubira said.