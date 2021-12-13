An invigilator checks students before they do examinations at Kibuli Secondary School on March 1. PHOTO /DAVID LUBOWA

|

National

Prime

Schools to block staff, students over vaccines

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • School heads have asked government to give parents and schools time to mobilise learners for vaccination.

Unvaccinated learners won’t be allowed in classes when the government reopens schools in January next year, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.