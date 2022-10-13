Schools to withhold results of defaulting candidates

Schools have urged parents and guardians with learners in candidate classes to clear their outstanding school fees balances.

Head teachers, under their umbrella organisation the National Private Educational Institutions’ Association (NPEIA), warned that they would withhold results of candidates with school fees balances when they are released next year.

This comes four days to the start of the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations.

Speaking on the sidelines of the dedication Mass for all the candidates in Kampala organised by the head teachers yesterday, Mr Enoch Kagoda, the director of Trust High School, said: “Parents have not been able to pay school fees on time. We have decided to permit them to sit for the exams and we shall withhold their results until they clear their dues [when results are released].”

He added: “We cannot block candidates, who spent two years at home during Covid-19 without studying, from sitting for the final exams because of school fees. We need to be human.”

Mr Kagoda said more than 40 candidates in his schools have not cleared the school fees arrears.

Mr Charles Lugemwa, the head teacher of New African Child Primary School, said 40 percent of the candidates at the school have not cleared their school fees arrears.

“We have had a one-on-one engagement with the parents to draw a schedule for school fees payment before they sit for their exams but all in vain,” Mr Lugemwa said.

Senior Four candidates will be briefed tomorrow before sitting for their first paper on Monday next week.

Religious leaders from various denominations participated in prayers.

The National Secretary General of NPEIA, Dr Charles Wako, asked the government to consider giving all schools examination apparatus.

Dr Waako, who also doubles as the director of Kaliro schools, said the government gives examination apparatus to government-aided schools, leaving private schools at a disadvantage.

“Test tubes, chemicals, and liquids we use in biology and chemistry practicals are very expensive. This has made the cost of examinations in private schools very expensive,” Dr Waako said.

Mr Kagoda said the lack of apparatus needed in the examinations has contributed to the poor performance of some schools in science subjects.

“The learners we train are not private students. They belong to the government. The government should thus be able to supply these equipment to all schools during examinations,” Mr Kagoda said.