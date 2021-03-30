Schools told to focus on career guidance

By Christine Katende More by this Author

Schools have been asked to revive career guidance programmes to help learners take on compulsory subjects with ease.

While speaking at the National Career Guidance Day celebrations in Kampala at the weekend, Mr James Brian Ntwatwa, the president of Incredible Youth International, said career guidance which mostly covers areas of communication, self-expression, creativity and critical thinking is what students need.

Mr Ntwatwa said when students are given many notes, it becomes hard for them to be creative since their efforts are concentrated on attaining the best grades to be promoted to the next level.

He added that career guidance helps learners reflect on what else they can do besides what is given in class.

“Teachers have been emphasizing that class monitors write down the names of noise makers. This kills self-esteem, making it hard for a child to express him or herself yet life is about having the willingness to speak up,” Mr Ntwatwa said.

He added that given the changing trend, learners should not be working under instructions as the world requires people that can work within the changing trends.

“It should not be about competition but students have to learn to work together to bridge the missing gaps in the societies where they live, “ he said.

Mr Ntwatwa said Africa is lagging behind not because the continent lacks bright people, but the education system has denied young people the chance to be innovative.

He attributes this to the mandatory subjects they have to undertake within a limited time.

Mr Samuel Majwega Musoke, the proprietor of MK Publishers, urged parents to support children in what they choose to study.

“Career guidance is here to help both students and parents, to decide on the future of the students and what they would be in life as well as relating skills and talent,” he said.

