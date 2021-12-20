Schools warned against hiking tuition fees

The Ministry of Education and Sports has warned head teachers against hiking tuition fees when schools reopen on January 10.

Speaking at ISBAT University’s 14th graduation ceremony last week, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, the junior Education minister in charge of Higher Education, said schools should not harbour thoughts of burdening parents with unnecessary hikes.

“We should not take advantage of the current situation to exploit parents. We are not expecting any school fees to increase. Nobody should be asked to pay beyond what was approved by the board of governors,” he said.

Mr Muyingo’s statement followed the minister of Education’s directive. While officiating at the closure of the Education Ministry sector performance review at Kololo Independence Grounds, Ms Janet Museveni warned headteacher in private schools not to hike school fees.

Mr Muyingo said if a school’s board of governors approves an increment, the minutes of the meeting should be sent to the Education ministry’s permanent secretary for approval.

He urged parents to seek redress with the Education ministry in case of any irregularities.

The minister hailed the institution for spearheading online teaching amid the stinging effects of the pandemic.