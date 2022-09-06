Science teacher robbed, killed after receiving August salary

Police in Kyotera District are investigating circumstances under which a teacher at Nakasoga Secondary School in Nabigasa Sub County was beaten by unknown people which led to his death.

Robert Otaka, a Physics and Chemistry teacher who doubled as a laboratory technician at the school is said to have been attacked on Sunday night and admitted to Kalisizo Hospital on Monday morning after sustaining severe injuries. However, he died moments after he was admitted.

Mr Siraje Ssenyonga, a head teacher at one of the neighboring primary schools, said Mr Otaka was attacked by suspected criminals who trailed him as he walked out of a local drinking joint at Byerima trading centre.

It is said that Mr Otaka visited the bar as he usually does on weekends and went on a spending spree, buying beers for whoever was around.

“We are told that Mr Otaka splashed money in the drinking joint which tempted some youths to follow him as he retired to his home. His attackers reportedly asked for hard cash which he didn’t have at the moment. Thy then beat him as they demanded for his mobile money PIN. The assailants reportedly withdrew Shs1.5 million which was part of the salary he had just received,” Mr Ssenyonga said.

The assailants are said to have made away with Otaka’s mobile phone after the attack.

Mr Otaka had a few days earlier received his August salary having benefited from a recent salary enhancement announced by the government, according to Mr Ssenyonga. Effective July, the government raised salaries for graduate and Grade V science teachers to Shs4m and Shs3m up from Shs1.1 million and Shs796,000 respectively.

One of the residents who preferred anonymity told this reporter that Mr Otaka has been bragging and informing whoever cared to listen that “he’s a science teacher whose salary had been enhanced and had all the reasons to spend his money the way he wanted.”

Mr Hassan Hiwumbire, the Kyotera District Police Commander, said they are yet to arrest the attackers.

“We are doing our part of the investigation. No one has a right to beat up others. It seems the intention of the attackers was to rob him and we are going to arrest them,” he explained.

Mr Hamza Ssendagire, the head teacher of Nakasoga Secondary School told this publication that Otaka has been instrumental in teaching science practical lessons and his demise was a big blow to the school.