Science tutors set tough conditions for calling off strike

The striking science tutors from various Primary Teachers’ Colleges have set conditions that the government must fulfil before they can resume work.

Through their umbrella organization, the Uganda Professional Science Teachers Union (UPSTU), tutors have said the strike will be called off after the salaries of affected tutors are reinstated.

UPSTU’s General Secretary, Mr Aron Mugaiga wrote to Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Public Service on April 17, 2024, stating: “In our internal discussions, we have agreed to halt the industrial action immediately after the affected science tutors are reinstated on the science salary scale. We hope the reinstatement of members is done immediately to allow these members to resume work.”

“We remain open to continue our engagement with you in early May as suggested to ensure that this issue is fully resolved,” the letter which is also copied to, Ms Ketty Lamaro, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Sports, further reads.

The leadership of the science teachers also tasked the government to reinstate all the ICT teachers since they were earlier cleared and are to be paid as scientists.

According to Mr Mugaiga, science tutors' salary was increased from Shs 1.2 m to Shs 4m for degree holders and from Shs 900,000 to Shs 2.2m for diploma holders but, some of them were only able to earn that amount between July 2022 and August 2023 after which they were taken back to the old scale.

UPSTU’s demands follow the government’s request to the affected tutors to resume work as the latter contemplates the concrete solution to the issue at hand.

“The purpose of this letter is to give updates on how the ministries of Education and Public Service are addressing the issue of salary for the science tutors in Primary Teachers Colleges. I ask you to call off the ongoing industrial action and allow us time to conclude on this,” Mr Stephen Opio Okiror said on behalf of Public Service Permanent Secretary, Ms Catherine Bitarakwate in a letter dated April 4.

Science Tutors in various Primary Teachers Colleges across the country, laid down their tools on April 4, 2024, protesting the alleged removal from the science salary scale.