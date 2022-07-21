Search for new emorimor divides Iteso

The struggle for kingship in Iteso has taken a new twist with both the Cultural institution’s Electoral Commission (EC) and house of elders presenting parallel Emorimor elects.

Iteso Cultural Union EC Chief Dr Charles Otim declared Ikuruk clan’s Paul Sande Emolot unopposed for the Emorimor candidature as nominations closed on July 12.

But hardly a week after, the House of Elders led by Nathan Isenged Okia named Goria clan’s Mzee Nicholas Dokoria as the next Emorimor during a July 16 meeting at Soroti Hotel.

Elders claim their decision was “because the electoral commission didn't follow right channels to impose Emolot as the new leader.”

“Elders who had volunteered to advise the commission were instead chased away,” a source in the elders’ organ said.

Mzee Dokoria has now refused to step down citing amendments to the 2019 Iteso Cultural Union constitution 2019.

"I will not succumb to any pressure to step down for anybody and whoever wants me to step down must show the provision in the constitution that ring fenced positions to particular individuals,” he said on Thursday.

Additionally, Mzee Dokoria has encouraged those opposed to him to obey the “elders trust.”

Meantime, Iteso Cultural Union spokesperson Gabriel Opolot Onoge recently said the institution “is only aware of one emorimor-elect His Highness Paul Sande Emolot.”

Opolot insisted that nominations that were done after the closing date are regarded as null and void.

“The election of the emorimor has been clearly guided by the Iteso Cultural Union constitution which puts emphasis on regional balancing,” he noted.

He emphasized: “Going by the constitution, it is time for Teso South region that comprises Tororo, Mbale, Busia, Manafwa, Bugiri, Mayuge among others to have a leader.”