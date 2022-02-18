Leaders call for peaceful transition of Emorimor’s successor

Several political leaders, who gathered at Soroti City sports ground yesterday to eulogise Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol, have called for a peaceful transition during the election of the cultural leader’s successor.

Ms Peace Mutuuzo, the Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Culture, said some cultural institutions such as the Bamasaba, have not been able to elect leaders because of divisions.

“We must live to only have one Emorimor like we have had before,” Ms Mutuuzo said during the prayers. The late Emorimor died on February 5 at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Ms Mutuuzo also called for peace and harmony to prevail among the Iteso and its neighbours, and thanked the government for according the cultural leader a state burial.

She said as a professional agriculturalist, the late Emorimor lived a life free of fights.

“He was a strong pillar in the development of this country,” Ms Mutuuzo said.

Mr Augustine Omare Okurut, the prime minister of Iteso Cultural Union, called for peaceful cohesion among cultural institutions.

He also dispelled the rumours that the cultural institution is operating without council, saying the cabinet is intact, before introducing its chairperson, Mr Paul Sande Emolot, to the mourners.

Mr Omare urged all the Ateker-speaking people to live in unity to propel the institution forward.

Mr Simon Peter Edoru Ekuu, the Soroti District chairperson, said the local government handed over part of its property on Serere Road for the construction of a home for the Iteso due to the good working relations with the late Emorimor.

Message from Kenya

Mr Sospeter Ojaamong, the governor for Busia County in Kenya, said as Iteso speaking people of Kenya, they credit the Emorimor for developing a sense of togetherness among them.

“We respected him so much, associated with him he advised people to respect each other and work hard,” Mr Ojaamong said.

Retired Bishop of Soroti Diocese Bernard Obaikol rallied the Iteso to show everlasting unity, and also support the incoming Emorimor by contributing towards the welfare of the cultural institution.





