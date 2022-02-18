Leaders call for peaceful transition of Emorimor’s successor

Several political leaders,  who gathered at Soroti City sports ground on February 17, 2022 to eulogise Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol, have called for a peaceful transition during the election of the cultural leader’s successor. PHOTO/ DAVID LUBOWA

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

  • Ms Peace Mutuuzo, the Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Culture, said some cultural institutions such as  the Bamasaba, have not been able to elect leaders because of divisions

Several political leaders,  who gathered at Soroti City sports ground yesterday to eulogise Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol, have called for a peaceful transition during the election of the cultural leader’s successor.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.