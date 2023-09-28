Sebei leaders want FGM Act amended

Local leaders from Sebei sub region, Eastern Uganda have appealed to government to facilitate the amendment of the current Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Act 2010 in order to ease the prosecution process of the perpetrators.



Mr Moris Kiplangat, a senior community development officer at Bukwo District local government, argues that although the cases of FGM have significantly reduced, there are still obstacles, such as weakness in the law, to end it completely.



He says the FGM Act provides no room for protecting the whistle blowers hence reluctance in reporting the cases.



“The FGM act has some gaps because it has no protections for the persons who report. The law says that the person witnessing and following (the group of mutilators) have their penalties. Because of this, people have kept quiet because those who would be whistleblowers are not protected in the act,” Mr Kiplangat told this publication.



Accordingly, Mr FredMark Chesang, the Sipi regional police public relations officer, said enforcement officers find difficulties getting substantial evidence provided for under the Act hence giving the perpetrators loopholes to exploit to their advantage.