Security beefed up at Namugongo

Security is out in force along all roads leading to the shrines and around Namugongo, with police saying they expect record crowds at this year’s Martyr’s Day celebrations.

By Thursday, June 1, thousands of pilgrims from around Uganda and neighbouring countries had already thronged Namugongo’s Anglican and Catholic martyrs’ shrines in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

Martyr’s Day is today, June 3, but two days to the event, the grounds at both shrines were teeming with the faithful – and the stream of those who have walked from far and wide in keeping with the perennial tradition of the annual pilgrimage was endless.

Such large crowds always present a security nightmare. But the police say they are prepared. Extra measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful celebrations, officials said.

“Deployment has been doubled this year since a big number is expected. We have not had any incident yet and everything is in order,” Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, said.

Mr Onyango said counter-terrorism police alongside officers from Criminal Investigations Directorate, Field Force Unit, Counter Intelligence and Marine have all been pressed into service.

Military police and regular troops have also been roped in to help with crowd control and overall security for an event which has gradually taken on the high profile of a potential terrorist target.

When Saturday Monitor visited, police and army personnel were jointly patrolling the area, not taking any chances given the constant threat of terrorist activity hovering in the air over Uganda.

Several security checkpoints have been mounted. Only one entry point has been allowed for both motor and pedestrian traffic so as to ensure whoever gains access into the grounds has been properly frisked.

Mr Onyango said all luggage pilgrims have carried along is searched. The ever present risk of an explosive device being sneaked in by criminal elements cannot be overstated.

“As security, we are ready to protect all the pilgrims so they can come in big numbers. The Minister of Security (Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi) paid a visit to assess the situation and asked us to work on a few things we have not put in place. All I can say is that we are set,” Mr Onyango said.

During past celebrations, petty crime, including pickpocketing and cellphone snatching, have been recorded by police as the main drawback. This time, Mr Onyango, who hopes for an incident-free day, said local officials are working with police to smoke out known wrongdoers.

Traffic controlled

Since Monday, all vehicles illegally parked along the narrow stretch of road from Kyaliwajjala Trading Centre to the Anglican shrine were towed away by the police.

Unlike the relatively more flexible traffic arrangements made for celebrations gone by, where the road was blocked a day to the celebrations, this time, motorised traffic has been locked out since Wednesday.

This week, Kampala Metropolitan police commander Rogers Kauma Nsereko issued a traffic roadmap and repeated warnings that there will be no parking provision for the general public.

He added that the taxi stages at Kyaliwajjala on the road to Ssonde and Naalya have been temporarily closed.

“Any taxi found at the stage will be impounded and the driver will be penalised. Vehicles abandoned along the designated routes will be towed at the owners’ cost,” Mr Nsereko said.