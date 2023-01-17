Security beefed up at Uganda - DRC border after bomb attack

Security has been beefed up at Mpondwe border post in Kasese District following Sunday’s bomb blast in the neighbouring DR Congo that claimed several lives.

The blast, which occurred at a church in Kisindi Town, about three kilometres from the Uganda border, has been attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels by the Congolese authorities.

The Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Lt (Rtd) Joe Walusimbi, yesterday said Ugandan security forces are on standby to counter any infiltration of rebels from DRC.

“Our soldiers at the border are on standby class one, we are ably manning all our border points; we are on ground because our operations are intelligence-led. Our people should not panic because the situation is under control,” he said.

Lt Walusimbi also encouraged the people crossing the border between the two countries to use the immigration offices so that they are provided with the necessary travel documents for security purposes.

The RDC said his office is planning to hold a security meeting with hotel, guest house and restaurant owners on the latest security measures.

The Mountain Division spokesperson, Maj Bilal Katamba, told this publication that by yesterday afternoon, the death toll from the bombing had reached 16 while the injured were 76. However, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga put the deaths at 10 and 47 injured.

South Rwenzori Diocese Bishop Nason Baluku urged church leaders to procure metal detectors and start screening Christians at all church entrances, report any strange people to the relevant authorities and not allow any suspicious luggage in church.