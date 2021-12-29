Prime

Security examine drugs given to newly-wed bride before death

Joanna Namutebi and her husband Mr Derrick Wabwire on December 10. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire says three medical reports are pending investigation and they are expecting them this week.

Detectives investigating a case in which a bride died after a birth control procedure went wrong, are examining the particulars of the drugs she took at the Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Clinic.

