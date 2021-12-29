UNRA boss death: Police tell suspect to hand herself over

Police have given a woman, who was one of the last people seen with Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) senior human resource manager before his death, up to Wednesday to report to police or face arrest.

Rashid Kamoga, 52, was pronounced dead at Doctors’ Hospital Seguku last Thursday after he taken to the hospital naked by two men and a woman, who fled after they told health workers that he had slid in the bedroom.

But the police, who say they have secured details of the woman’s identity, have asked her to hand over herself.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said they know the identity of the woman who picked up the deceased at Buddo and took him to Seguku.

“We gave her the benefit of doubt to come forward and talk to us. She has decided to hide, which isn’t a good thing. If she doesn’t report to police to share her side of the story by Wednesday, we shall have no alternative but to publicise her identity for the members of the public to help trace for her whereabouts,” he said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said they want some information from the person, who last interacted with the deceased.

Police suspect that the deceased was at a hospitality centre in Seguku when he suffered health problems.

The post-mortem report ruled out injuries as a result of a fall. Investigations are still continuing to establish the cause of his death.

It is alleged that Kamoga parked his car at a washing bay in Buddo on the fateful day between 4pm and 6pm.

Investigators were told by witnesses that a woman driving a Challenger car picked him up.