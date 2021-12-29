Prime

UNRA boss death: Police tell suspect to hand herself over

By  Andrew Bagala

  • The duo appeared to be familiar with each other and even had a brief chat before Kamoga entered the woman’s car.

Police have given a woman, who was one of the last people seen with Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) senior human resource manager before his death, up to Wednesday to report to police or face  arrest.

