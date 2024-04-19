Security guard shot in foiled robbery attempt

A 47-year-old private security guard in Kabale was on Thursday shot after he was found stealing food items from Kabale central market.

The Kigezi regional police spokesperson Mr Elly Maate identified the victim/suspect as Andrew Muhwezi, a security guard attached to Securiko Uganda Ltd and a resident of Nyakahita cell, Kyanamira sub-county in Kabale District.

“It's alleged that on April 18, at about 2 am, while the suspect was armed with a rifle loaded with five rounds of ammunition, trespassed to Kabale central main market and robbed Gloria Kyomuhangi, Zaudia Natukunda and Allen Kyoheirwe of their merchandise that included 4-clusters of sweet bananas, 1-basket of oranges, 1-tin of onions, 10kgs of fresh beans, 1-tray of apples, 10 kgs of peas, 2 baskets of onions all valued at Shs440,000,” Mr Maate said.

However, the police officer guarding the area was very alert on duty, saw the suspect carrying a bag sloping the steps of the market and ordered him to stop but the suspect instead tried to speed off.

“The police officer took a warning shot, but still the suspect continued to run away. When the suspect was eventually cornered, he drew his gun and tried to aim to shoot the officer, but the officer was swift enough and shot him first in the leg. He was arrested and later taken to Kabale regional referral hospital where he is admitted for treatment as investigations into the matter continue,” Mr Maate said.

He said that the case of aggravated robbery has been recorded at Kabale police station under CRB:323/2024.

The chairman of the Fresh Food Vendors group at Kabale central market, Mr Julius Turinawe hailed the police officer PC Muhumuza George attached to Kabale police station for maiming and later arresting the accused person, saying this will scare away other criminals.