Security guard stabbed to death in fight over woman

Mr Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi Police Spokesperson.

By  Juliet Nalwooga

Reporter

KFM

What you need to know:

Police in Sheema District are investigating circumstances under which a security guard was brutally killed.

Mr Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson, identified the deceased as Elly Kamanye, 55, a former crime preventer.

Police preliminary information indicates that Kamanye was deployed to provide security at a wedding party at Rwengiri II village, Kigarama sub-county when he was stabbed to death over the weekend.

“It is alleged that at night, a misunderstanding broke out between the deceased and one Ivan Amanya over a woman. The suspect armed with a panga attempted to cut the woman which prompted the deceased to intervene, but he was instead stabbed in the stomach,” Mr Tumusiime said.

He added that Kamanye was rushed to Kabwohe Health Centre IV and later referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Police officers visited the scene of the crime and arrested Amanya to help with the investigation. Kamanye’s body has been handed over to the relatives for burial,” Mr Tumusiime said.

