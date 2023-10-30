Security intensified at border points to avert terrorism

Kisoro. Security agencies have enhanced security at major checkpoints in Kisoro District and other border points as one of the measures to counter any acts of terrorism.

At Kanaba main checkpoint at Kanaba Trading Centre, next to Echuya Forest Reserve, passengers were being screened yesterday.

“All this is being done to avert terrorism besides arresting criminal-minded people,” the Kisoro district deputy resident district commissioner, Mr Robert Tukamuhebwa, said.

The screening exercise is being conducted at all the porous border entries and official border posts with Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The intensified security operations come days after suspected assailants belonging to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group killed two foreign tourists and their tour guide in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

“After observing that some passengers evade screening when they pretend to be buying merchandise at the checkpoints, now we have asked the security operatives to screen the passengers from inside the vehicles,”Mr Tukamuhebwa said.

Those without travel documents are interrogated by the security team to establish who they are and why they are travelling to Kisoro.

Last week, the community liaison officer at Kisoro Central Police Station, Mr Boaz Arineitwe, through the media, said people intending to visit Kisoro must carry their national identity cards or any other travel documents.

“Starting from today, (October 26), Joint Operations Committee headed by the Kisoro district police commander has resolved that all passengers travelling to and from Kisoro Town should carry their national identity cards or a stamped letter from the LC1 chairman of the area they come from. Passengers should not move out of the motor vehicles at the checkpoint but rather remain seated as the security operatives screen them. Those without identifications are the ones to walk out of the vehicles,” Mr Arineitwe said in his communication.

The chairman of the traders association at Kanaba Trading Centre, where the security main checkpoint has been established, Mr Fred Mugisha, said: “In the recent past when the passengers were being screened from outside the motor vehicles, many of them would come to our shops to buy some refreshments. Screening passengers from inside the motor vehicles may slow down our business. While we appreciate the security vigilance at Kanaba main checkpoint, I am worried that this may kill our business.”