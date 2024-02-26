Security moves to end Sabiny-Pokot stand-off

Two tribes in Eastern Uganda that belong to the Kalenjin community have seen their relations frozen with district leaders at the centre of the conflict.

The Sabiny and Pokot who occupy the districts of Kapchorwa, Kween, Bukwo, and Amudat have co-existed for many decades, but the population pressure on land and the outbreak of Anthrax disease blamed on Pokot pastoralists is giving the lower belt of Sebei and their counterparts sleepless nights.

The tensions between the two neighbours escalated two weeks ago after leaders in Kween passed a resolution ordering Pokot pastoralists to leave the district with immediate effect.

The resolution angered their counterparts in Amudat, who , during a meeting of the District Security Committee (DSC), also expelled the Sabiny residing or working in the district.

The meeting reportedly chaired by the Amudat Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr George Owanyi, was held last week.

To calm the leaders, an inter-district security meeting was called last Thursday at the UPDF 51st Battalion headquarters at Chepsikunya barracks. Some leaders said the two communities are fighting over water and grass for animals.

Ms Doris Chelangat, the district woman councillor representing Chepsikunya Town Council and Ngenge Sub-county in Kween, said the government irrigation scheme in Ngenge worth Shs39b has been destroyed by Pokot herders.

“The cows have damaged government projects and gardens of locals. The Pokot who graze the animals, are stubborn and bully women,” she said.

When our reporter visited the irrigation project site, it was in disarray. Animal footmarks would be seen all over the scheme.

Soi County MP Abdi Kisos Chemaswet urged the government to extend water projects to Pokot in Amudat and Sabiny in Kween to resolve the conflict.

“The government must urgently treat the Pokot and Sabiny conflict as an emergency,” he said, adding that there is a scramble for land for grazing animals and the search for water.

Mr Chemaswet said the Pokot have been migrating from Baringo County in Kenya to Soi County in Kween ad that it was unrealistic for Kween district to accommodate all the pastoralists from Amudat and Kenya.

“We are overwhelmed by the animals. These cattle keepers also traverse the whole Soi County without seeking permission,” he said.

Earlier in January, this year, leaders from the Pokot community had appealed to the leaders in Sebei Sub-region to permit Pokot herdsmen to graze cattle on their land.

This was after they had been banned from grazing their cattle in the districts neighbouring the Sebei Sub-region due to, among other things, numerous attacks and crop destructions.

Mr Amos Chebet, a pastoralist in Chepsikunya, told Monitor that when the dry season ends, Pokot steal animals and take them to the border of Amudat before leaving the area.

Last year, a prominent Sabiny cattle keeper known as Mutai was gunned down by Pokot at his home in Ngenge and more than 80 head of cattle were stolen.

Meetings were held and Pokot agreed to pursue compensation.

The Sabiny are also seeking compensation for more than four people killed in raids in the last three years.

During last Thursday’s meeting, the Sabiny community maintained that peace and coexistence would only prevail after the compensation demanded from Pokot has been settled.

This was supported by Maj Gen Don Nabasa, the UPDF 3rd infantry division commander, and the chairperson of the meeting.

“I have realised that the Pokot must speed up the compensation process if a lasting solution is to be reached,” Gen Nabasa said.

The Amudat LC5 chairperson, Mr Joseph Lobot, however, said the compensation process was delayed because the culprits from Amudat had been arrested.

Gen Nabasa, however, said: “The Pokot should understand that community justice is important. Arrests cannot stop compensations.”