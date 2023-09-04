Security recovers five explosives in two days in Kampala

The joint force of Uganda Police and other security agencies has so far been able to recover about five Improvise Electronic Devices (IEDs) within the central business district.

According to the police spokesperson, SCP Fred Enanga, following the interception of a terrorist that was aiming to bomb Pastor Kayanja’s Miracle Centre Cathedral on Sunday, four more explosives have since been recovered.

“Immediately after his arrest, he was handed over to the Joint Anti-terrorism Task Force (JATT), CMI, ISO, and CI for further management. Upon interrogation the suspect admitted that they were six terrorists behind the plot, and further led the officers to their rented two-roomed house, at Luungujja Zone 8, where three other constructed IEDs were recovered,” he said in a statement on Monday.

He identified the suspect as Kintu Abdulahuman, a 28-year-old resident of Mbizinya village, Buwama Sub County in Mpigi District, who has been on the wanted list of CMI.

“As of today, an additional five suspects have been arrested in connection with the IED planted on Mabiito area, within Nateete Central B zone, Lubaga division in Kampala District. Another IED was recovered abandoned at Peaceful Guest House in Ngobe-Bunamwanya, which brings the total number of IEDs, recovered and detonated within two days to five. The number of suspects arrested who are now linked to ADF has increased to 6,” SCP Enanga said.

He applauded the JATT teams of CMI, CI, ISO and Police teams of CID, KMP, K9, Forensic, who worked tirelessly to neutralise the imminent terrorist threat.

“We would like to inform the public that the arrest and counter-terror operation has not significantly changed the security level in the country. A threat environment still exists and as always we have taken measures to respond and mitigate all forms of terror threats,” SCP Enanga said.