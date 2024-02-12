In separate operations, the joint security forces recovered five guns from warriors in Uganda's restive Karamoja Sub-region.

Maj Isaac Oware, the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) 3rd Division Spokesperson, confirmed the achievement.

“Within two days, we recovered five guns from criminal elements and arrested four suspects,” Maj Oware said.

He added, “On February 10, 2024, in Kaabong district the joint security forces recovered two guns after night patrol carried out on spot cordon and search operation in the suspected area of Lomonye village, Morulem parish, Kaabong district."

The team recovered Submachine Gun (SMG) number P07743 BC and another numberless SMG with 1 and 7 live rounds of ammunition, respectively, according to Maj Oware.

He told the Monitor that in the same operation, four suspects were arrested in connection with the criminal acts.

The UPDF Publicist said the suspects are currently held under custody at UPDF's 45 Infantry Battalion headquarters in Kaabong district for further investigation.

All four suspects are residents of Lomonye village in Morulem parish, Kaabong East sub-county, and they are Lotyang Lokarion, Lotyang Lopote, Bakamoe Lopote, and Ayollo Lopote.

Furthermore, Maj Oware told this publication that six cows, fifteen goats, four sheep, and two donkeys believed to have been stolen by the suspects were impounded for further management.

“Similarly in pursuit of criminal elements in Kapsanyang, Losilang Sub-County in Kotido district, a one-armed warrior was put out of action and SMG number 16090 with 16 live rounds of ammunition were forcefully recovered,” he said.

To take advantage of the existing Presidential Amnesty window, two Karacunas voluntarily surrendered two guns (65797 and 0374) to security forces in Amudat.

“We commend the security forces and local leadership for making a breakthrough into criminal cells and collaborative efforts respectively in order to maintain security and relative peace in the Karamoja Sub-region,” he says.

Last two weeks, at least four guns were voluntarily surrendered by youths in the Karamoja Sub-region as a symbol of peace.

During the 43rd Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) Tarehe Sita anniversary at Boma ground in Moroto Municipality, Moses Karacuna Akol accompanied by his LC3 Chairperson, Mr Robert Adupa surrendered SMG number 78730 to the UPDF 3rd Division leadership.

On January 26, 2024, two guns were handed over to UPDF at Moroto army barracks in Moroto district. The guns were received from Karacuna Lomokol Loduk and James Akol, both residents of Rupa Sub-County in Moroto district.

On January 23, 2026, a 28-year-old man voluntarily surrendered a gun that he possessed illegally to UPDF in Moroto army barracks. The gun was received from Loli Longoli, a resident of Kochunoi village, Lobuneit Parish, Rupa Sub-County in Moroto district. The UPDF 3rd Division Commander, Maj Gen Don William Nabasa received a gun SMG No. B/C 64182 with 3 live rounds of ammunition from Longoli who was accompanied by Mr Emmanuel Lokii, the district councillor representing Rupa Sub-County.