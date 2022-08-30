Security tightened at Tumwine’s home ahead of burial today

Security at the home of Gen Elly Tumwine in Mukuru Village, Rwemikoma Sub-county, Kazo District, has been tightened ahead of his burial today.

By yesterday, mourners were pouring in from different directions to pay their last respects as burial preparations were being coordinated by both the government, the army and family members.

Mourners are subjected to four check points manned by the Uganda people’s defence Forces (UPDF) and police upon arrival.

They are also asked to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPS), especially wearing a mask, as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.

“We have been instructed to establish four check points from the main road to the deceased’s home for security purposes,” a UDPF officer, who did not want to be named, said.

At each point are three or four soldiers assisted by two police officers who carry out thorough checking of vehicles and people.

Mr Denis Nahurira Bamunyoga, the chairperson of the organising committee, says they have agreed to deploy more security around his home since high profile people are expected to turn up for the burial.

“Gen Tumwine’s home usual security was for the last three days relaxed to allow mourners to familiarise themselves with the environment freely,” he said.

The chairman of Mukuru Village, Mr Ham Tumusiime, said the tight security had scared away local mourners.

“Because of the tight security, we may have few people, mostly VIPs turning up for burial,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Kaimutsya, a resident, said: “We asked the District Police Commander (DPC) to deploy police together with the army because soldiers were using Kiswahili and English yet most locals are not familiar with the languages. But after discussions with the DPC, they agreed to deploy police to handle the situation. The process is going on well but locals are fearing UPDF men at the gates,” he said.

Kazo District Police Commander John Lukooto said they deployed at some points.

“This function is purely for the army but as police, we are only tightening security,” he said.

Tumwine’s home was a beehive of activities as security operatives led all the arrangements for the sendoff of the four-star general.

By yesterday evening, tents had been set up and the grave dug.