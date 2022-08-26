VIDEO: Ankole, relatives prepare to receive Gen Tumwine’s body

Residents of Mukuru Village, Rwemikoma Sub-county, Kazo County, Kazo District are mourning their son, Gen Elly Tumwine.

People started flocking the general’s home in Kazo County yesterday for burial preparations.

“We expect his body in the country tomorrow and other burial arrangements will be communicated by the government,” Mr Dan Nahurira Bamunyoga, the district speaker, said.

He said Gen Tumwine had gone back to the village to look after his cows and plant trees after losing his ministerial post.

“He started grazing cows and planting trees in the village until he went to Mulago [Hospital] after getting complications and later transferred to Nairobi in Aga Khan Hospital where he had spent two weeks,” Mr Nahurira, who is also the deceased’s cousin, said.

He described the late general as a dedicated person who loved his country, culture, and art.

“He has been a people person, he had given out 1,300 cows to locals,” he said.

The Mbarara City Resident Commissioner, Col James Mwesigye, said the general contributed to the liberation struggle of this country.

“He was a patriotic man who served this country diligently, he headed intelligence, and by the time of his death, he was a presidential adviser. He is a man who staked his life and he even lost his eye during the struggle and continued fighting until his death,” Col Mwesigye said.

The Kazo male youth councillor, Mr Denis Tumuramye, said Gen Tumwine has been an inspiration to the young generation.

“Having been a graduate from Makerere at that time, leaving all that and sacrificing his life for the good of his country even when he had a stable job is something young people should be able to learn and have the country beyond self. He is someone who would not give handouts but encouraged people to work hard instead of begging,” Mr Tumuramye said.

The prime minister of the defunct Ankole Kingdom, Mr William Katatumba, described Gen Tumwine as a trustworthy person who was open minded.

“We as Ankole Cultural Trust have lost a hero who loved culture and his kingdom. He has been agitating for restoration of Ankole kingdom without fear or favour,” Mr Katatumba said.

Kazo locals, relatives prepare to receive Gen Tumwine’s body

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, during his visit to Mbarara Post Office yesterday, described late Gen Tumwine as a patriot, who left his professional job as a teacher to join liberation forces in the jungles of Luweero.

“He has been a highly respected high-ranking military officer and he has been selfless. He has served this country as a soldier, MP, and minister and has been a very great resource,” Dr Baryomunsi said.