Security vows to stop Besigye’s protests

Security agencies are planning to disrupt events organised by an Opposition campaign led by Dr Kizza Besigye that seeks to protest injustice and rising prices of fuel and basic products.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said Dr Besigye is planning violent demonstrations in the country but added that they would not allow him to continue organising them.

“Dr Besigye is reactivating their Power 10 structure in all cells within the Kampala Metropolitan area to purposely breach peace, cause disorder and lawlessness in the city,” Mr Enanga said yesterday.

“We shall not allow any acts that are in breach of the prevailing peace and security to occur. Our response team is on standby and they will respond swiftly targeting the ringleaders, the instigators of violence, the perpetrators and participants,” he added.

Mr Enanga said Dr Besigye has managed to recruit at least five people in each cell, who will demonstrate.

He advised him to use legitimate methods such as expressing his grievances to Members of Parliament.

Efforts to get a response from the Opposition activist about the police allegations were futile as our calls to him went unanswered.

Aim of meetings

However, while meeting activists from the pressure group Justice Forum (Jeema) headquarters in Kampala City last week, Dr Besigye said their meetings are intended to talk about the crisis the country is going through and forge ways of saving Uganda.

He said once the joint action meeting with the parties has been set up to talk about issues he described as urgent, “the country should warm up”.

Dr Besigye and other Opposition leaders established the pressure group and their meetings to unite with other groups have gained momentum.

So far, the Jeema party, some members of the Forum for Democratic Change, Uganda Peoples Congress and Conservative Party have joined the pressure group.

Two weeks ago, Dr Besigye said they had written to National Unity Platform (NUP) party to join their campaign.

Since the last General Election, security agents have been targeting groups they suspected to be linked to NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.