Sejusa is still a serving army officer, court rules

Gen David Sejusa, former spy boss

By  Juliet Kigongo  &  Anthony Wesaka

  • The judgment, if not appealed against, means that President Museveni in his capacity as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and the army top leadership, can redeploy Gen Sejusa, who was at one time at logger heads with government.

The Court of Appeal has ruled that the former spy chief, Gen David Sejusa, is still a serving army officer.

